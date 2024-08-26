Red Wings announce giveaways & theme nights for 2024-25 season

The Detroit Red wings announced the promotional calendar and fan giveaways for the 2024-25 season on Monday.

The giveaways include several bobblehead nights, a trapper hat giveaway, gravy boat and more.

This season also includes the return of fan-favorite theme nights, including Thanksgiving Even, New Year's Eve, Star Wars Night, Detroit Tigers night and more.

The Red Wings will also celebrate the Hockey Hall of Fame induction of Pavel Datsyuk on Thursday, Nov. 21. He will return to Detroit to be honored.

This year, they will give away three bobbleheads – Mickey Redmond on Oct. 30, Dylan Larkin on Dec. 1 and Patrick Kane on Jan. 7.

The full 2024-25 season promotional calendar, including theme nights, fan giveaway items and group ticket specials, is listed below.

Red Wings 2024-25 Promotional, Giveaway and Theme Game Calendar

Oct. 10 vs. Pittsburgh – Opening Night Rally Towel Giveaway (presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and Meijer): All fans in attendance

Oct. 12 vs. Nashville – Magnet Schedule Giveaway (presented by Belle Tire): All fans in attendance

Oct. 17 vs. New York Rangers – Trapper Hat Giveaway (presented by National Coney Island): First 5,000 fans

Oct. 24 vs. New Jersey – Star Wars Night

Oct. 27 vs. Edmonton – Fall Tailgate Party (presented by Bud Light)

Oct. 30 vs. Winnipeg – Mickey Redmond Bobblehead Giveaway (presented by Carhartt): First 7,500 fans

Nov. 2 vs. Buffalo – Grateful Dead Night

Nov. 9 vs. New York Rangers – Hockey Fights Cancer Night (presented by Comerica Bank)

Nov. 21 vs. New York Islanders – Pavel Datsyuk Hockey Hall of Fame Night and Commemorative Coin Giveaway (presented by Nexstar Digital): First 5,000 fans

Nov. 23 vs. Boston – Zamboni Gravy Boat Giveaway (presented by Meijer): First 7,500 fans

Nov. 27 vs. Calgary – Thanksgiving Eve

Dec. 1 vs. Vancouver – Dylan Larkin Bobblehead Giveaway (presented by Comerica Bank): First 7,500 fans

Dec. 18 vs. Philadelphia – Hometown Heroes Night

Dec. 23 vs. St. Louis – Holiday Celebration Game

Dec. 29 vs. Washington – Hockeytown Throwback Night Chris Osgood Stick Case Giveaway (presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar): First 7,500 fans

Dec. 31 vs. Pittsburgh – New Year’s Eve (presented by Planet Fitness)

Jan. 7 vs. Ottawa – Patrick Kane Bobblehead Giveaway (presented by Little Caesars): First 7,500 fans

Jan. 14 vs. San Jose – Hockeytown Throwback Night Steve Yzerman Stick Case Giveaway (presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar): First 7,500 fans

March 4 vs. Carolina – Hockeytown Throwback Night Pavel Datsyuk Stick Case Giveaway (presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar): First 7,500 fans

March 12 vs. Buffalo – Military Appreciation and Camo Hat Giveaway (presented by Chevrolet): First 7,500 fans

March 16 vs. Vegas – St. Patrick’s Day Celebration and Tailgate (presented by Bud Light)

March 27 vs. Ottawa – 80s Throwback Night

April 4 vs. Carolina – Tigers Night Co-Branded Hat Giveaway (presented by MotorCity Casino Hotel): First 7,500 fans

April 14 vs. Dallas – Fan Appreciation Night (presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and Meijer)