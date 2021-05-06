Watch
Pujols designated for assignment by Angels, abruptly ending his time with the team

Ted S. Warren/AP
Los Angeles Angels Albert Pujols walks to the dugout after he was called out on strikes during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Posted at 2:47 PM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 14:47:08-04

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Albert Pujols has been designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels, abruptly ending the 41-year-old superstar slugger’s decade with his second major league team.

“Albert Pujols’ historical accomplishments, both on and off the field, serve as an inspiration to athletes everywhere, and his actions define what it means to be a true superstar,” said Arte Moreno, owner of the Angels.

Pujols is fifth in major league history with 667 career homers, and he is 13th in major league history with 3,253 hits.

The oldest active player in the majors, he is batting .198 this season with five homers and 12 RBIs.

Pujols joined the Angels in late 2011 after 11 successful seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Angels have not won a playoff game during the concurrent tenures of Pujols and three-time AL MVP Mike Trout.

