COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Austin Murr and Izaac Pacheco each homered for the Whitecaps on Thursday in a 5-4 loss to the Loons.

Fort Wayne also lost to Dayton so West Michigan remains a half game behind the TinCaps with three games left in the regular season.

The Whiteccaps host the Loons again on Friday at 6:35 p.m..