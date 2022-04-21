Tidal Waves led by athleticism, giving hearts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Stacey Davis has been a part of the Tidal Waves program since its inception in 2018.

Now in her second season as head coach, Davis is thrilled with her team this year.

"The thing that has really been the biggest confidence booster is we really have drawn in a lot of athletes," Davis said. "In years past you get a lot of people that are interested, but maybe they played powder puff but they weren't really serious about any other athletics and this year we have really brought in a lot of people that are more serious about athletics and were all-stars in their own realm of whatever their sport was."

Running back Brynn Pline ran for 176 yards and three scores in their season opening win on April 9th, she was a cheerleader and softball player at Pewamo-Westphalia high school.

Quarterback Brittany Mayer played tennis at Aquinas College.

FOX 17 Grand Rapids Tidal Waves

"First thing everybody says is you guys play flag football, right?" Mayer said. "No, we play women's tackle football. We are out there hitting each other and they are not just some soft wimpy hits, we are out there clobbering each other, having fun."

According to the players, the dedication to be better is part of the draw to play with Tidal Waves.

"I really like the competition with my teammates, I really think that fuels me and fuels them." Pline said. "Then we all get together, and we all realize how much better we have gotten from that, and it's a family, it's big group of friends."

Aside from winning football games, the team is looking to help out in Grand Rapids.

"It is out mission as a team to really give back to the community and to do things for the community," Davis said. "Speaking of that, Kids Food Basket this weekend we are doing donations for that. We are asking fans to bring in fruit snacks and boxes of raisins, lunch bags and things like that because that is a charity that is really near and dear to our heart."

FOX 17 Grand Rapids Tidal Waves

The Tidal Waves won their opener on the road 44-0 and play their home opener this Saturday at Northview High School at 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids, 10 years old and younger are free.

"It's going to be so exciting," Pline said. "It's going to be a blast."