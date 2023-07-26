Watch Now
Spencer Turnbull tosses 2 scoreless innings for Whitecaps

Tunrbull (neck) began his rehab assignment on Monday in West Michigan
Spencer Turnbull rehab assignment
FOX 17
Spencer Turnbull warms up prior to his rehab assignment on Monday with the Whitecaps
Spencer Turnbull rehab assignment
Posted at 11:04 PM, Jul 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-25 23:04:15-04

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Tigers injured starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull began his rehab assignment on Monday by throwing two scoreless innings for the West Michigan Whitecaps at LMCU Ballpark on Monday.

Turnbull tosses 2 scoreless innings with Whitecaps

Turnbull allowed a leadoff double in the first inning before retiring the next three hitters.

He fanned the first hitter in the second inning before allowing a two-out triple but escaped with no damage.

Turnbull threw 23 pitches, 15 for strikes.

He is schedule to make his next appearance on Sunday, once again with the Whitecaps at LMCU Ballpark against Fort Wayne.

The TinCaps won Monday night's game 4-1.

