Spencer Turnbull tosses 2 scoreless innings for Whitecaps

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Tigers injured starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull began his rehab assignment on Monday by throwing two scoreless innings for the West Michigan Whitecaps at LMCU Ballpark on Monday.

Turnbull tosses 2 scoreless innings with Whitecaps

Turnbull allowed a leadoff double in the first inning before retiring the next three hitters.

He fanned the first hitter in the second inning before allowing a two-out triple but escaped with no damage.

Turnbull threw 23 pitches, 15 for strikes.

He is schedule to make his next appearance on Sunday, once again with the Whitecaps at LMCU Ballpark against Fort Wayne.

The TinCaps won Monday night's game 4-1.