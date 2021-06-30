Watch
'Shocking': Detroit Tigers share stunning lightning photo above Comerica Park

Leon Halip/Getty Images
DETROIT, MI - APRIL 7: A general view of Comerica Park during the tribute to former owner Michael Ilitch during the opening day celebrations prior to that start of the game against the Boston Red Sox game on April 7, 2017 at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)
Posted at 8:20 AM, Jun 30, 2021
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers shared an absolutely stunning photo of lightning against a sunset over Comerica Park Tuesday evening.

The Twitter caption simply said "Shocking." (We see what you did there, Tigers social media person)

The photo was posted a few hours after several severe thunderstorm warnings were issued and expired across metro Detroit. Parts of Southeast Michigan are still reeling from severe flooding and even tornado damage across the state after a weekend of off-and-on storms.

Storms are still possible over the next few days.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
