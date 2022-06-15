Rest key this week for Brooke Henderson at the Meijer LPGA Classic

Rest key this week for two-time champ

Brooke Henderson is the only two-time winner of the Meijer LPGA Classic.

Henderson is coming off her 11th LPGA Tour win last week at the ShopRite Classic.

Playing the week after a win has its challenges, but Henderson never passes up a chance to play at Blythefield.

"I am usually very tired after a win," Henderson said. "First couple days, so I think it's just really important to make sure that I do get the proper amount rest, especially the first few days afterwards, just so that I can be in a great mindset going into the first round.

"So lots of rest and just trying to of course keep up with the preparation and make sure ball-striking and putting is in a good spot."

Henderson will play the first two days with defending champion Nelly Kords and 2016 winner Sei Young Kim, the trio will tee off on the first hole Thursday at 12:59 p.m..