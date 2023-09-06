"Our goal isn't just to make the playoffs:" Yzerman sticking to plan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Detroit Red Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman was the featured speaker Wednesday at the West Michigan Sports Commission luncheon at the J.W. Marriott in downtown Grand Rapids.

Steve Yzerman sticking to plan of building long term

Yzerman spoke about the direction of the organization that has missed the playoffs seven straight seasons, saying that he is stick to his plan to build long term.

"We certainly would like to make the playoffs," Yzerman said. "Our goal isn't just to make the playoffs our goal is to build a championship team, a team that can compete for a championship, the moves we are making along the way here aren't necessarily designed to be 'oh my god we have to make the playoffs this year or its playoffs or bust,' we are trying to build a nucleus of a young team that's going to be together for a long time that can compete in the playoffs for the Stanley Cup and we are sticking with that plan."

The team starts training camp in later this month in Traverse City.