Orlikowski thrilled to be going into the Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Former professional bowler Billy Orlikowski will be part of the Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame 2023 class.

Billy Orlikowski thrilled to be going into the GRSHOF

Orlikoswki was born and raised in Grand Rapids, attending Kenowa Hills High School and still lives in Walker to this day.

He won three national championships as an amateur bowler prior to competing for 10 seasons (1990-1999) on the PBA Tour.

"There is only two other bowlers that are in the Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame so I thought maybe bowling doesn't rank as high up as the football players and all the other just great athletes out of Grand Rapids," Orlikoswki said. "It is beyond words, I'm still trying to process it all, just to be kind of in that group with all the great athletes, it is just unbelievable."

Orlikoswki is the director of product management for Brunswick at the company's headquarters in Muskegon.