Nate Walton ready to start fresh with new car in 2022

Nate Walton gets a new ride for 2022

2019 track series champion Nate Walton has a new number and car for the 2022 Super Late Model Series at Berlin Raceway.

The Hudsonville native has turned in his number 66 for 88 and will now drive for Brad Yonker and Nick Fischer.

"We got a whole new car this year, new number, it is completely different everything," Walton said at a recent practice session at the track. "I got contacted at the end of the season to see if I wanted to drive for Brad and Nick and figured we'd go with it.

Walton finished 3rd in points last year just one behind Evan Shotko and 27 behind track champion Brian Campbell.

"We won the championship in 2019 and we were leading it for awhile last year so it would be nice to win another one this year," Walton added. "Set the goal for it, but with a whole new everything it is going to be a little bit of work, but we should be there."

The 2022 season is scheduled to start this Saturday with racing beginning at 4 p.m..