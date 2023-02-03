Monroe shares excitement of new role at Whitecaps winter gala

Monroe shares excitement about new role

Former Detroit Tiger Craig Monroe was the featured speaker at the Whitecaps Community Foundation winter gala at the Grand Rapids Museum on Thursday.

It was announced earlier in the day that Monroe would be the lead analyst this season for the Tigers games on Bally Sports Detroit.

Bally is also adding former Tigers Todd Jones and Cameron Maybin to the Tigers coverage.

"With this staff and working with Bally Sports it is never about me, it is not about one person, it is about all of us," Monroe said. "We pride ourselves on being a family, and with Kirk Gibson and Matt Sheperd and having now Todd Jone, my teammate 06 team, closer, and also having Cam Maybin, we are excited about pushing each other and trying to get the best out of each other the same way we would do it if we were still playing the game."