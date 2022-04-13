Meadows continues hot streak as 'Caps rally to win home opener

Whitecaps 11, Lugnuts 10

Parker Meadows had a double and a home run to continue his hot start to the season, and Whitecaps rallied to score five runs in the 11th inning to beat the Lugnuts 11-10 on Tuesday.

Meadows now has three home runs this season in just four games played.

Trei Cruz delivered a two-run single in the second inning to give West Michigan a 3-1 lead before Meadows followed with a solo home run.

Keider Montero started the game on the mound for the Whitecaps but left in the top of the second inning with an apparent injury.

Same two teams meet again tomorrow at noon at LMCU Ballpark.