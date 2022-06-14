Lydia Ko is the betting favorite this week at the Meijer LPGA Classic

Meijer LPGa favorties

Lydia Ko is the betting favorite at +1000 for this week's Meijer LPGA Classic according to BetMGM.

Ko has three top five finishes in her last four starts and has a pair of top 10s at Blythefield including a solo third back in 2018.

Minjee Lee and Nelly Korda are +1100.

Lee has won two of her last three starts including the U.S. Women's Open two weeks ago, her best Meijer finish is tied 16th in 2019.

For the defending champ, Korda, this will be just her second start since February when she had surgery to remove a blood clot.

Two-time Meijer champ Brooke Henderson won last week and is +1200, Nasa Hataoka is +1400 and 2015 champ Lexi Thompson is +1800.