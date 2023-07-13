Local legend leads field of Supermodifieds at Berlin

MARNE, Mich. — Supermodified weekend is taking place Friday and Saturday nights at Berlin Raceway.

Benson leads Supermodified field at Berlin Raceway this weekend

Racers are coming from Canada and all over the east coast for the event, but one guy is making a much shorter trip.

Local racing legend Johnny Benson is back home to compete at the track he grew up racing at.

The former NASCAR Cup Series rookie of the year really enjoys the uniqueness of the Supermodified cars.

"They're just so unique," Benson said. "It's interesting to see what works on some cars that don't work on others. But it's a sport where most people have gotten into racing, maybe not today, but when my dad raced and when I started, ingenuity was a whole part of the sport and these cars are all about that."

Benson has won a lot of races at Berlin over the years, but never in one of these cars.

"To win here would be really cool to do," Benson added. "Just the track and the fans here are just amazing and that's why I am here. I've always said when I do finally hang it up, which probably won't be too long from now, my last race will be at this race track when it comes to that point."