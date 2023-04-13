Lashoff cherishes long run with Griffins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Brian Lashoff is set to retire from professional hockey after 15 seasons, 14 of them with the Grand Rapids Griffins where he played 628 games, second most in franchise history.

Lashoff cherishes time with Griffins

"Seeing the support that the fan base has for the team and the city has for the team and all those memories, guys you played with, I've made lifelong friendships with from our championship runs as well," Lashoff said. "You start thinking about all these people that have helped get me to this point in my career where I have been able to stay here my whole career. I feel it is the right time but there is definitely a lot of things that go through your mind thinking about the past and all the good times and good memories that I've had here."

Lashoff has two games left starting Friday night at home against Rockford which will be his final game at Van Andel Arena.