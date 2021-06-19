Saturday 62 sends Nelly Korda to the top of the Leaderboard at Blythefield

BELMONT, Mich. — Nelly Korda needed just 25 putts Saturday to shoot a ten under par 62 and vault to the top of the leaderboard after the third round of the Meijer LPGA Classic.

"Missing the cut at my last event was hard at the Open (Women's US Open two weeks ago)," Nelly said. "Kind of have to take a step back and look at in a sense how Bubba (Watson) and (Matthew) Wolf were saying, it's golf at the end of the day. Just enjoy it, have fun, you are lucky to be out here so kind of new perspective in a way. It takes someone to say it out loud for you to realize it deep down inside, but when you play all throughout the season, I've had a pretty good season, you just put so much pressure on yourself and it takes kind of the enjoyment out of it."

Korda is 20 under par for the tournament and three shots clear of second round leader Leona Maguire who shot 70 on Saturday.

Madelene Sagstrom is third alone at -16 after a seven under par, 65 in the third round.

Su Oh is solo fourth at 15 under par.

Korda, Maguire and Sagstrom will play together Sunday in the final group, teeing off at 11:05 a.m..

