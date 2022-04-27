Kalil Pimpleton ready to take the next step in his football career

(FOX 17) — Kalil Pimpleton is making the step in his football career.

As the former Big Red awaits his NFL fate, he is relying on something the game has taught him from a young age.

"Starting off as a running back ever in my career transitioning to defensive back for one season in middle school and then transitioning to quarterback my high school years and then playing a little bit of slot receiver my high school years and then playing receiver in college," Pimpleton said. "So, my versatility and being able to return punts and kicks as well."

Pimpleton caught 62 passes for the Chippewas last fall and was first team All-MAC at wide receiver.

Derick Hingle/AP Central Michigan wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton (88) catches a pass over LSU defensive back Pig Cage (38) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La,. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

He is projected to be an undrafted free agent. Many see him as a return man in the NFL, he's happy to do whatever is asked of him.

"My main goal is to maximize my full potential wherever my position is in the NFL to allow my team to maximize our team's full potential so that we can get to where we need to be," Pimpleton said.

PImpleton has had his share of doubters because of his size, but he has not let it stop him from getting this far and doesn't plan to start now.

"I look at Darren Sproles, guys like Ray Rice, guys like Trindon Holliday, guys like Tyreek Hill, guys like Tyrann Mathieu, Bob Sanders who are shorter for their position," Pimpleton said. "Guys who have come into the league and excelled at a very high level and produced and I watch those guys and I see no difference from them and I."

FOX 17 Kalil Pimpleton, CMU

Pimpleton says he will be in Muskegon this weekend keeping on eye on the draft and no matter if his name is or isn't called, he will still be happy to know he will get a chance at a camp somewhere.