Kalamazoo native Derek Jeter inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame

After a long wait, the Baseball Hall of Fame inducted Kalamazoo-native and former Yankee Derek Jeter on Wednesday.

It comes more than a year after he was selected for the honor. Last year's ceremony was canceled because of the pandemic and no one was selected this year.

Larry Walker, Ted Simmons and the late Marvin Miller were also inducted Wednesday.

Out of the 397 ballots cast by the Baseball Writers' Association of America, Jeter appeared on 396 of them.

There has only been one unanimous pick in Hall of Fame history: Jeter's former teammate Mariano Rivera.

