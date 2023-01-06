SportsProfessional Actions Facebook Tweet Email Gold fall at home to Fort Wayne, 129-108 Jack White scored 27 points for the GR FOX 17 Jack White, Grand Rapids Gold By: FOX 17 News Posted at 11:04 PM, Jan 05, 2023 and last updated 2023-01-05 23:04:58-05 Mad Ants 129, Gold 108 The Grand Rapids Gold lost at home Thursday night to Fort Wayne 129-108 despite 27 points from Jack White Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Breaking NewsNewsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters FOX 17 Unfiltered