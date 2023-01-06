Gold fall at home to Fort Wayne, 129-108

Jack White scored 27 points for the GR

FOX 17

Posted at 11:04 PM, Jan 05, 2023

Mad Ants 129, Gold 108 The Grand Rapids Gold lost at home Thursday night to Fort Wayne 129-108 despite 27 points from Jack White

