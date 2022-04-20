Evan Shotko aiming for more wins in 2022

Shotko looking for wins this year at Berlin

Evan Shotko was runner-up in the Super Late Model Series last year at Berlin, but his goal this season is simple.

"I feel that last year was probably one of our worst seasons of racing as a team," Shotko said. "We are hoping to do a little bit better this year. I don't think we are going to race for points, just race for wins."

Shotko had his number 22 machine at Berlin last weekend to practice despite the cold temperatures, he is planning to be back out on Thursday for a little better tuneup for Saturday's season opening race.

"It is going to be a great show," Shotko said. "Berlin has some of the best driers in the entire country and I think they are going to put on a heck of a show."

Racing gets going at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Berlin Raceway.

