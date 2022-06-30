Dylan Smith confident heading into 2nd half of first pro season

Dylan Smith confident heading to 2nd half

Whitecaps starting pitcher Dylan Smith was lights out in May, but the Tigers eighth ranked prospect struggled in his first three starts in June.

"With the ups and downs it is part of baseball," Smith said. "It is part of growing so I feel like I had to learn and adjust. I was working on things in the month of June with my delivery, now I'm cleaning it up and I feel like now is a new month for me to fresh start."

Smith has thrown 58 innings in his first professional season and feels as though he has adjusted well to the next level.

"I'm actually very excited about pro ball," Smith said. "It has been a fun experience for me, a fun learning experience. I feel like I have grown in many ways on and off the field. I felt like I had to deal with some adversity then I had a rough patch, but now I feel like, hey, you have those rough patches, now it's behind me. All I can do is move forward and be happy about the next outing."

Smith is scheduled to start for West Michigan on Friday against Fort Wayne.