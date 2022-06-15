Despite all her success, Minjee Lee is still working to get better

Minjee Lee still eager to get better

Minjee Lee has won her last two match play events, has four top three finishes in nine starts and leads the Race to the CME Globe standings, still she is striving for improvement as she gets ready for the Meijer LPGA Classic at Blythefield Country Club.

"I'm still working on everything," Lee said. "I put so many hours just to put myself in those kind of situations, so it feels like it's in a good place right now. I feel pretty solid. I still feel like I have a few things that I want to sharpen up. Yeah, I don't know. I'm still very motivated to get better."

Lee will tee it up at 7:5p a.m. Thursday morning off the tenth tee playing with 2015 Meijer Classic champion Lexi Thompson and Lydia Ko.