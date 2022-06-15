Watch
Despite all her success, Minjee Lee is still working to get better

The U.S. Women's Open champ has not lost her desire to improve
Minjee Lee
Chris Carlson/AP
Minjee Lee, of Australia, watches her ball off the 13th tee during the third round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at the Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines, N.C., on Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Minjee Lee
Posted at 11:16 PM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 23:16:57-04
Minjee Lee still eager to get better

Minjee Lee has won her last two match play events, has four top three finishes in nine starts and leads the Race to the CME Globe standings, still she is striving for improvement as she gets ready for the Meijer LPGA Classic at Blythefield Country Club.

"I'm still working on everything," Lee said. "I put so many hours just to put myself in those kind of situations, so it feels like it's in a good place right now. I feel pretty solid. I still feel like I have a few things that I want to sharpen up. Yeah, I don't know. I'm still very motivated to get better."

Lee will tee it up at 7:5p a.m. Thursday morning off the tenth tee playing with 2015 Meijer Classic champion Lexi Thompson and Lydia Ko.

