Defending Berlin champ wants more in 2022

Campbell looks to defend title

Brian Campbell has had a lot of success at Berlin for a lot of years.

The Wyoming native won the track championship last year in the Super Late Model Series and he wants to win more this season.

"We want to win more races," Campbell said. "We won a championship which we are really proud of but our win count was down from what our expectation is so we want to win more and championships and everything will come if that happens. Fast times, wins, that's our goal."

Racing starts for the season this Saturday at 4 p.m..

