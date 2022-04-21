Watch
Defending Berlin champ wants more in 2022

Brian Campbell looking to find the winner's circle more this season
FOX 17
Posted at 6:38 PM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 18:38:47-04
Campbell looks to defend title

Brian Campbell has had a lot of success at Berlin for a lot of years.

The Wyoming native won the track championship last year in the Super Late Model Series and he wants to win more this season.

"We want to win more races," Campbell said. "We won a championship which we are really proud of but our win count was down from what our expectation is so we want to win more and championships and everything will come if that happens. Fast times, wins, that's our goal."

Racing starts for the season this Saturday at 4 p.m..

