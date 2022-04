Griffins 2, Monsters 1 (SO)

Victor Brattstrom stopped 35 of the 36 shots he faced in regulation and overtime and the made 11 more saves facing 12 skaters in the shootout leading the Grand Rapids Griffins to a 2-1 win over Cleveland on Wednesday.

Jonatan Berggren scored his 16th goal of the year to tie the game at two in the second period.

Josh Dickinson scored in the 12th round of the shootout to clinch the win.

Grand Rapids heads to Toronto for games with the Marlies on Friday and Saturday.