Better with age: Joe Bush ready for another run at Berlin

The 60-year-old was 6th in points last year in the Super Late Model series
FOX 17
Posted at 6:50 PM, Apr 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-22 18:50:45-04
Better with age: Joe Bush ready for another run

Joe Bush is ready to get behind the wheel of 101 car again this season at Berlin Raceway.

The 60-year-old from Hastings was sixth last year in points in the Super Late Model Series and feels like his a better drive now than when he started.

"I don't feel like I've lost the touch from age," Bush said. "Actually I think maybe better. I find myself missing accidents like, wow, how did I do that from naturally being out here so much and missing accidents and it seems like I'm able to come home with the car in one piece most of the time, not all the time, but most of the time. I feel like I'm just as good if not better than before, 20 years ago."

Saturday is opening day at Berlin with racing starting at 4 p.m..

