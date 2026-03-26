Prepare for some screen time: Michigan sports onslaught starts today

WEST MICHIGAN — Find a big TV and comfortable spot to sit because we've got a five-alarm, full-fledged sports smorgasbord starting on Thursday!

let’s go play baseball pic.twitter.com/mqqwESvMm2 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) March 26, 2026

The Detroit Tigers play their first game of the highly anticipated 2026 season at 4:10 PM against the San Diego Padres with reigning AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal taking the mound.

Before the Tigers take the mound, Michigan State hockey will take to the ice against the University of Connecticut in the first round of the 2026 D1 Men's Ice Hockey Championship tournament. The Spartans, along with the University of Michigan and Western Michigan University are all the top three seeds in this year's tourney. The Wolverines and Broncos play their first round games on Friday afternoon.

Below is the full list of local sports this weekend and links on how you can watch:

Thursday 3/26

Friday 3/27

Saturday 3/28

Sunday 3/29



NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament continues (Possibly UM & MSU playing )

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament continues

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