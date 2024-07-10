Pistons sign big man Paul Reed off waivers

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Pistons have claimed center Paul Reed off waivers,the team announced Tuesday afternoon.

According to Shams Charaniawith The Athletic, Reed is in the second year of a three-year, $24 million deal, which he signed with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Reed was drafted with the 58th overall pick by the Sixers in the 2020 NBA Draft. Appearing in 215 games over the past four seasons, Reed was a key part of Philadelphia's bench unit, and the DePaul alum is coming off of a career season, averaging 7.3 points and 6.0 rebounds, 1.0 blocks and 0.8 steals in 19.4 minutes per game. He also started 24 games for the playoff team when MVP big man Joel Embiid missed time with a knee injury.

Reed is now one of three players on the Pistons roster with experience playing at center, along with Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart. The big man is one of many new additions the Pistons have made this off-season.

Under new President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon, the Pistons have clearly prioritized adding three-point shooting this off-season. Earlier this month, they signed forward Tobias Harris(36.8 percent career three-point shooter), shooting guard Malik Beasley( shot 41.3 percent last season) and re-signed wing Simone Fontecchio(42.6 percent on threes last season). They also traded with the Dallas Mavericks for former Michigan standout Tim Hardaway Jr. (41.8 percent). All these shooters should provide spacing for Detroit's rising star at point guard, Cade Cunningham, who the Pistonsreportedly plan to sign a 5-year, $226 million rookie max extension.

The Pistons also parted ways with general manager Troy Weaver after four seasons and head coach Monty Williams after one season. The Pistons have announced the hiring of J.B. Bickerstaff to replace Williams, acquired forward Wendell Mooreand drafted forwards Ron Holland and Bobi Klintman in the NBA Draft a few weeks ago.

