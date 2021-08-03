Pistons reportedly sign center Kelly Olynyk to three-year deal

(WXYZ) — The Pistons made a move moments after free agency opened, agreeing to a deal with veteran center Kelly Olynyk to a three-year, $37 million deal, according to ESPN.

Last Thursday, the Pistons dumped center Mason Plumlee's contract to the Charlotte Hornets.

The 30-year-old center went to the Rockets last season in a trade from the Heat. He had spent four seasons in Miami. Olynyk averaged 19 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists over 27 games with the Rockets.

Detroit was seeking three-point shooters to add to its roster. Olynyk adds to that mix. He is a 36.7% career three-point shooter.

Olynyk was drafted 13th overall in 2013 out of Gonzaga.