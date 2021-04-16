Watch
Pistons look to stop three-game slide, host Thunder

Sue Ogrocki/AP
Detroit Pistons guard Frank Jackson, left, goes up for shot in front of Oklahoma City Thunder center Tony Bradley (13) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, April 5, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Posted at 4:20 PM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 16:34:05-04

Oklahoma City Thunder (20-35, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (16-39, 15th in the Eastern Conference)
Detroit; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City visits Detroit looking to break its three-game road slide.

The Pistons have gone 9-16 at home. Detroit is 4-25 when opponents win the rebound battle and averages 42.3 rebounds per game.

The Thunder have gone 11-15 away from home. Oklahoma City is 10-25 when committing more turnovers than opponents and averages 15.6 turnovers per game.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Pistons won the last meeting 132-108 on April 5. Jerami Grant scored 21 points to help lead Detroit to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wayne Ellington leads the Pistons with 2.5 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 9.8 points while shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc. Saddiq Bey is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers and 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Al Horford has shot 45% and is averaging 14.2 points for the Thunder. Kenrich Williams is averaging 3.5 assists and 8.4 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 4-6, averaging 110.9 points, 40.8 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points on 49.0% shooting.

Thunder: 1-9, averaging 101.7 points, 47.2 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.7 points on 49.1% shooting.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
