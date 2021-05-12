Watch
Pistons extend Dwane Casey's contract through 2023-24 season

The Pistons are finalizing a contract extension with head coach Dwane Casey, according to an ESPN report.
Posted at 6:41 PM, May 12, 2021
(WXYZ) -- The Detroit Pistons are finalizing a deal to extend head coach Dwane Casey's contract through the 2023-24 season, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The team is expected to make a formal announcement Wednesday night.

Casey currently has two seasons remaining on his original five-year deal, with the extension adding one additional year, according to Wojnarowski.

Casey has a record of 81-137 in three seasons with the Pistons, including a 20-50 mark this season.

The Pistons hired Casey in 2017, following seven seasons with the Toronto Raptors.

