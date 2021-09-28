Pistons' Dwane Casey: No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham 'won't be a bust'

(WXYZ) -- Pistons coach Dwane Casey spoke confidently at the team's media day Monday about the future of No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham.

"One thing I know, Cade won't be a bust," said Casey. "That's one thing you can guarantee. But there will be growing pains. We have to be supportive. He's going to have a target on his back each and every night."

Cunningham said his mental approach to the season is having an opportunity to show people what he can do, rather than focusing on pressure.

"It's fun to be with a squad every day now, and to be up against NBA guys every day, which, to be in an NBA practice every day has been fun for me."