PHOTOS: Michigan Wolverines win the national championship over Washington

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Michigan celebrates after their win against Washington in the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) AP

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards celebrates after scoring against Washington during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez) AP

Michigan running back Kalel Mullings is tackled by Washington cornerback Elijah Jackson during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) AP

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards celebrates after scoring with tight end AJ Barner against Washington during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) AP

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy watches during warm ups before the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Washington and Michigan Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez) AP

The Michigan band performs before the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Washington and Michigan Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) AP

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Washington and Michigan Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) AP

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy warms up before the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Washington and Michigan Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez) AP

Michigan fans cheer before the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Washington and Michigan Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) AP

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches during warm ups before the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Washington and Michigan Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) AP

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy passes against Washington during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez) AP

Michigan running back Blake Corum is tackled by Washington during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) AP

Michigan running back Kalel Mullings is tackled by Washington cornerback Elijah Jackson during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) AP

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards celebrates after scoring with tight end AJ Barner against Washington during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) AP

Washington place-kicker Grady Gross kicks a field goal against Michigan during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) AP

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards celebrates after scoring against Washington during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) AP

Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson is pushed out of bounds by Washington cornerback Dominique Hampton during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) AP

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy passes against Washington during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez) AP

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards runs for a touchdown against Washington during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) AP

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards celebrates after scoring against Washington during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) AP

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards runs for a touchdown against Washington during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez) AP

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh takes with quarterback J.J. McCarthy during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game against Washington Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) AP

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards celebrates after scoring against Washington during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez) AP

Washington wide receiver Jalen McMillan is tackled by Michigan defensive back Keon Sabb during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) AP

Michigan defensive lineman Kenneth Grant sacks Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston.(AP Photo/Eric Gay) AP

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. looks to pass against Michigan during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) AP

Washington linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio breaks up a pass intended for Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) AP

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. passes against Michigan during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) AP

Washington wide receiver Jalen McMillan celebrates after scoring against Michigan during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) AP

Washington wide receiver Jalen McMillan celebrates after scoring against Michigan during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) AP

Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson is tackled by Washington cornerback Elijah Jackson during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) AP

Washington cornerback Kamren Fabiculanan celebrates during the second half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game against Michigan Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) AP

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards runs against Washington during the second half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez) AP

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy runs past Washington cornerback Dominique Hampton during the second half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) AP

Michigan running back Blake Corum is tackled by Washington cornerback Elijah Jackson during the second half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) AP

Michigan defensive back Will Johnson celebrates after an interception against Washington during the second half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) AP

Michigan defensive back Will Johnson intercepts a pass intended for Washington running back Tybo Rogers during the second half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) AP

Michigan defensive back Will Johnson intercepts a pass intended for Washington running back Tybo Rogers during the second half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) AP

Washington place-kicker Grady Gross kicks a field goal against Michigan during the second half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) AP

Michigan running back Blake Corum is tackled by Washington cornerback Elijah Jackson during the second half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez) AP

Michigan running back Blake Corum is tackled by Washington cornerback Elijah Jackson during the second half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez) AP

Michigan place-kicker James Turner kicks a field goal against Washington during the second half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) AP

Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil intercepts a pass intended for Washington wide receiver Jalen McMillan during the second half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) AP

Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil intercepts a pass intended for Washington wide receiver Jalen McMillan during the second half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) AP

Michigan running back Blake Corum scores against Washington during the second half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez) AP

Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil runs after an intercepting a pass intended for Washington wide receiver Jalen McMillan during the second half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) AP

Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil runs after interception against Washington during the second half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) AP

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh greets Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer after their win in the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) AP

Michigan running back Blake Corum celebrates after their win in the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) AP

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh avoids getting dunked after their win against Washington during the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) AP

Prev 1 / Ad Next