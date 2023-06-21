Photos: Detroit Lions reveal 2023 alternate helmet

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions revealed new alternate helmets for the 2023 season on Wednesday, which include a color never before worn in the NFL.

The helmet, the team said, will be worn with the team's alternate all-gray uniform.

It's designed to celebrate the team's 90th season and uses a classic logo and a matte gray facemask.

In February, WXYZ confirmed the Lions would have an alternate helmet for the 2023 season and they are working on a full uniform overhaul in 2024.

The NFL allows a second helmet to be worn, as long as no new logo is created and some logo from team history is shown.

Lions president Rod Wood said uniform changes will be more drastic than the last unveiling in 2017, but won’t happen this year. He told the Free Press in an interview the team is working with Nike on designs.

The NFL permits teams to change uniforms every five seasons, so the Lions could have implemented new jerseys this upcoming season. Wood said at the owners’ meetings in 2022 the team was planning changes.

The alternate helmets will only be worn this season, Wood told the Free Press. 13 of the 32 NFL teams wore alternate helmets this past year.

Jeff Nguyen, Detroit Lions

