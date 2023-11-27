Officials to provide update Monday on 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit

DETROIT — Detroit officials will announce more details regarding the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit next week as we approach 150 days from the draft!

On Monday morning, the Detroit Sports Commission, Visit Detroit, the City of Detroit, the State of Michigan, Wayne County, the Detroit Lions, and the Downtown Detroit Partnership will make an announcement about the NFL Draft.

The 2024 NFL Draft will be held in Detroit April 25-27 and is expected to bring tens of thousands of people from around the country to Detroit.

According to officials, the NFL Draft Experience – the NFL's interactive football theme park – will also be open for all three days of the draft. Fans will have the chance to play games, check out interactive exhibits, autograph sessions and take pictures with the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

“It's another great day in the Detroit region, with the official announcement of dates for the 2024 NFL Draft,” said Visit Detroit President and CEO Claude Molinari said in a statement. “Fans locally and across the nation can now mark their calendars and plan their visit for a celebration of football and Detroit hospitality. Planning will intensify and we will continue to collaborate with the City of Detroit, the Detroit Lions, Downtown Detroit Partnership and other key stakeholders to ensure the event creates a beneficial lasting legacy for all members of our community.”

“We are thrilled to bring the 2024 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light to Detroit, a tremendous hub of sports and culture,” said Peter O’Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President of Club Business, League Events and International. “With the Lions’ passionate fanbase and incredible local partners, we know the Motor City will make an unforgettable Draft experience as we celebrate all 32 teams, the Draft prospects, and the future of football.”