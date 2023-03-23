Official dates, events & more revealed for 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit

(WXYZ) — The dates for the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit are official, with the event taking place April 25-27, 2024 in Downtown Detroit.

The Draft will bring the biggest names in college and professional football to the Motor City, with the event taking place in the area around Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza. Hundreds of thousands of fans from around the country are expected to attend the event.

“It's another great day in the Detroit region, with the official announcement of dates for the 2024 NFL Draft,” said Visit Detroit President and CEO Claude Molinari said in a statement. “Fans locally and across the nation can now mark their calendars and plan their visit for a celebration of football and Detroit hospitality. Planning will intensify and we will continue to collaborate with the City of Detroit, the Detroit Lions, Downtown Detroit Partnership and other key stakeholders to ensure the event creates a beneficial lasting legacy for all members of our community.”

“We are thrilled to bring the 2024 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light to Detroit, a tremendous hub of sports and culture,” said Peter O’Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President of Club Business, League Events and International. “With the Lions’ passionate fanbase and incredible local partners, we know the Motor City will make an unforgettable Draft experience as we celebrate all 32 teams, the Draft prospects, and the future of football.”

According to officials, the NFL Draft Experience – the NFL's interactive football theme park – will also be open for all three days of the draft. Fans will have the chance to play games, check out interactive exhibits, autograph sessions and take pictures with the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

“Detroiters have shown many times our ability to put on highly successful national events and we will be ready again to welcome the world next April,” Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan added in a statement. “Next year's NFL Draft is going be an incredible opportunity for hundreds of thousands of visitors to see the progress our city is making.”

“We are excited to be partnering with the city of Detroit and the NFL to bring the 2024 NFL Draft to Detroit,” Detroit Lions President & CEO Rod Wood said. “We look forward to showcasing the culture, energy, and passion of our vibrant downtown as a part of one of the NFL’s marquee annual events.”