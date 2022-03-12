Watch
No. 9 Purdue gets past Michigan State 75-70, into title game

B10 Michigan St Purdue Basketball
Darron Cummings/AP
Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) shoots against Michigan State forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Posted at 6:36 PM, Mar 12, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jaden Ivey had 22 points and 19 rebounds and Eric Hunter Jr. made two back-breaking 3-pointers late to help No. 9 Purdue beat seventh-seeded Michigan State 75-70 in the second Big Ten Tournament semifinal.

The third-seeded Boilermakers will face No. 24 Iowa in their first title game since 2018.

A.J. Hoggard finished with 17 points and 10 assists to lead Michigan State, which had its three-game winning streak snapped. Hunter's two 3s and a layup during a 10-2 run swung the game. Hunter had 11 points.

