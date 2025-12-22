No. 9 Michigan State beats Oakland as Tom Izzo and Greg Kampe don custom holiday sweaters

DETROIT (AP) — Coen Carr scored 16 of his 22 points in the second half to help No. 9 Michigan State hold off Oakland for a 89-80 win on Saturday.

The Spartans (11-1) have won three straight since losing their only game this season, a six-point setback to No. 3 Duke.

The Golden Grizzlies (6-7) led for much of the first half and were ahead by as much as seven points before trailing the entire second half.

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo and Oakland coach Greg Kampe, who are friends, coordinated to wear custom-made holiday sweaters. Izzo's had “naughty list" on it with his likeness arguing with a referee. Kampe's had “nice list” on it with him bumping fists with an official.

The Spartans improved to 24-0 in the all-time series against the school in suburban Detroit, but didn't approach their average margin of victory that is nearly 20 points.

Oakland’s Tuburu Naivalurua had 18 points, Ziare Wells had 17 points while Brody Robinson and Michael Houge scored 13 apiece.

Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler had 13 points and 13 rebounds for his seventh double double this season and Kur Teng scored 10 points.

The Spartans struggled beyond the arc as they have at times this year, making just 6 of 22 3-pointers. They controlled the boards as they often do, outrebounding Oakland 42-26. That helped them have a 10-point advantage on second-chance points in what proved to be the difference in the game.

Up next

Oakland: At Wright State on Dec. 29.

Michigan State: Host Cornell on Dec. 29.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

