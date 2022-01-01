Watch
No. 3 Georgia beats No. 2 Michigan 34-11 in College Football Playoff semifinal

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Jim Rassol/AP
Michigan wide receiver Mike Sainristil is tackled by Georgia defensive back Christopher Smith, left, and linebacker Quay Walker during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)
Orange Bowl Football
Posted at 11:06 PM, Dec 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-31 23:13:31-05

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Stetson Bennett threw two touchdown passes, Nakobe Dean led an angry Georgia defense and the third-ranked Bulldogs returned to their dominant ways, beating No. 2 Michigan 34-11 in the Orange Bowl to advance to the College Football Playoff championship.

Georgia earned a rematch with Southeastern Conference nemesis Alabama in the title game on Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.

It was a little less than a month ago the Crimson Tide handed the Bulldogs their only setback of the season. If there was any question about whether the damage from that humbling 41-24 loss would linger, the Bulldogs answered them quickly.

Georgia became the first team in the eight-year history of the CFP to score on each of its first five possessions and led 27-3 at halftime.

