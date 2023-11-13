No. 2 Grand Valley will host Ferris State in round one of DII playoffs

ALLENDALE, Mich. — #2 Grand Valley State is seeded second in NCAA Division II Super Region 3 and will host GLIAC foe Ferris State in a first-round playoff matchup Saturday, Nov. 18 at Lubbers Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Lubbers Stadium. Grand Valley State, who will be making its 23rd NCAA DII playoff appearance, has posted an all-time playoff mark of 38-18 with four National Championships, six title game appearances and nine regional championships.

GV to host Ferris in first round of DII playoffs

The Lakers claimed the 2023 GLIAC Championship Saturday with a 38-0 victory over Davenport at Lubbers Stadium. GVSU tallied a 6-0 GLIAC mark and once again played one of the nation's toughest schedules. The Lakers dropped the 2023 season-opener at #1-ranked Colorado Mines 31-28 when the Orediggers converted a 41-yard field goal with two seconds left on the clock. Mines led 28-7 before GVSU scored 21 fourth quarter points to tie the game. Following that opening game loss GVSU has reeled off nine consecutive wins.

Tickets for Saturday's matchup can be purchased at gvsutickets.com or by calling the GVSU Athletic ticket office at 616-331-3200. Grand Valley State season ticket holders have until Tuesday, November 14th at 4 p.m. to reserve their seats either by phone or at gvsutickets.com.