No. 2 Grand Valley storms past Lincoln 66-7

ALLENDALE, Mich. — From the opening kickoff between No. 2 Grand Valley and Lincoln, the Lakers were in control for the entire game.

They started off with a three play drive that ended with a pass from quarterback Cade Peterson to receiver Jahdae Walker for the opening touchdown. They would go on to score eight more times in this game.

Final score from that game was 66-7. GVSU was ranked 2nd in the country with GLIAC foe Ferris state ranked first. The Lakers will head across the state to take on Wayne State next Saturday.