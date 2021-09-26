Watch
No. 19 Michigan holds off Rutgers for 20-13 victory

Posted at 9:13 PM, Sep 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-25 21:13:30-04

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — — Hassan Haskins ran for touchdowns the first two times No. 19 Michigan had the ball and the undefeated Wolverines had to hold on to beat Rutgers 20-13.

Michigan opened conference play by running the ball on its first seven snaps and Jim Harbaugh’s conservative game plan almost cost him.

After leading 20-3 at halftime, the Wolverines failed to pick up a first down on their first four possessions in the second half.

The Scarlet Knights rallied from a 17-point, third-quarter deficit to pull within seven early in the fourth quarter.

