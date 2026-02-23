Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
No. 15 Michigan State survives late Ohio State comeback to win at Breslin Center

Ohio St Michigan St Basketball
Al Goldis/AP
Ohio State guard Bruce Thornton (2), right, passes against pressure from Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Ohio St Michigan St Basketball
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Carson Cooper scored a career-high 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead No. 15 Michigan State to a 66-60 win over Ohio State on Sunday.

Jeremy Fears added 11 points and eight assists for the Spartans (22-5, 12-4 Big Ten), who have won three of four, moving into a third-place tie in the Big Ten with No. 9 Nebraska and No. 7 Purdue.

The Buckeyes fell to 0-9 against Quadrant 1 teams, a statistic that may hurt their chances of earning an NCAA Tournament bid next month.

Ohio State played without the ill Devin Royal and injured John Mobley. Bruce Thornton tried to make up for it, scoring 32 points

