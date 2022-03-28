No. 1 South Carolina women beat Creighton, reach Final Four

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston scored 19 points and led top-seeded South Carolina to its second straight Final Four with an 80-50 victory over Creighton. The win ended the surprise NCAA Tournament run for the 10th-seeded Bluejays. The Gamecocks reached their fourth Final Four in the past seven tournaments. Boston's run of 27 straight double-doubles ended as she finished with seven rebounds. Lauren Jensen led Creighton with 12 points.

