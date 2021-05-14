Watch
Nikola Jokic expected to play as Pistons host Nuggets

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) passes around Detroit Pistons center Mason Plumlee (24) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Denver, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)
Posted at 4:14 PM, May 14, 2021
Denver Nuggets (46-24, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (20-50, 15th in the Eastern Conference)
Detroit; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit comes into the matchup against Denver after losing three in a row.

The Pistons have gone 13-21 in home games. Detroit is 9-27 against opponents over .500.

The Nuggets are 21-13 in road games. Denver is 23-10 against opponents under .500.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Nuggets won 134-119 in the last meeting on April 6. Nikola Jokic led Denver with 27 points, and Jerami Grant led Detroit with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Jackson is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Pistons. Saddiq Bey is averaging 16 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 41.8% over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Jokic leads the Nuggets scoring 26.5 points and collecting 10.9 rebounds. Austin Rivers is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers and scoring 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 2-8, averaging 103 points, 44.5 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points on 45.4% shooting.

Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 113.7 points, 44.3 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108 points on 46.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Pistons: Cory Joseph: out (ankle), Hamidou Diallo: day to day (health and safety protocols), Isaiah Stewart: out (personal), Dennis Smith Jr.: out (knee), Frank Jackson: out (ankle), Wayne Ellington: out (calf), Mason Plumlee: out (rest), Rodney McGruder: out (elbow), Jerami Grant: out (knee).

Nuggets: PJ Dozier: out (adductor), Michael Porter Jr.: out (rest), Jamal Murray: out for season (knee), Will Barton: out (hamstring), Monte Morris: out (injury management).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

