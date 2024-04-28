What people are saying after Detroit shatters the NFL Draft attendance record

(WXYZ) — From the start of the NFL Draft, Detroit showed the world it was going to be different. We set the first-day attendance record with 275,000, and that continued through Saturday afternoon.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer came out on Saturday afternoon to announce the Detroit Lions pick, but first, she told the crowd that more than 700,000 people have attended the draft, breaking the previous record set by Nashville in 2019.

Watch Gov. Whitmer announce Detroit breaks the all-time NFL Draft attendance record

Right after the announcement, we posted a graphic letting people know the record had been broken. It was shared more than 1,400 times, and had more than 100 comments.

People were so happy to see Detroit get the national spotlight, and they had amazing reactions.

Here's what people are saying:

