NFL Draft Day 3 live blog: Detroit Lions trade up, draft four players, including two offensive linemen

(WXYZ) — The final day of the NFL Draft has arrived, and all 32 teams made picks in rounds four through seven in Downtown Detroit. With the NFL reporting that 775,000 people were in attendance, Detroit broke the attendance record for a draft weekend by nearly 200,000 people.

Getting ready for our final live shot of our @wxyzdetroit draft coverage. Behind me they just announced a final number of 775,000. The previous record was 600k.



Insane, Detroit!!! pic.twitter.com/TKDoMkK2DM — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) April 27, 2024

The NFL Draft is officially over. Whether you came from down the street, another state or another country, thanks to the hundreds of thousands of people who visited Detroit for the NFL Draft and showed off how great our city is. We hope to see you again soon! pic.twitter.com/CMU3WU0wEe — WXYZ Detroit (@wxyzdetroit) April 27, 2024

In rounds two and three on Friday night, the Lions added another cornerback, drafting Missouri's Ennis Rakestraw with the 61st overall pick.

There were also six Michigan players drafted on Friday:



Kris Jenkins - No. 49 - Cincinnati Bengals

Mike Sainristil - No. 50 - Washington Commanders

Junior Colson - No. 69 - Los Angeles Chargers

Blake Corum - No. 83 - Los Angeles Rams

Roman Wilson - No. 84 - Pittsburgh Steelers

Zak Zinter - No. 85 - Cleveland Browns

In Rounds 4-7 of the draft on Saturday, the Lions traded up three times, drafting offensive linemen Giovanni Manu from the University of British Columbia, running back/safety Sione Vaki from Utah, defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo from LSU, and guard Christian Mahogany from Boston College. Lions general manager Brad Holmes spoke to the media after making those picks; you can watch the entirety of the presser at the link below.

Brad Holmes live at the podium to recap the #NFLDraft

Six Michigan players got drafted on Saturday as well: Tight End A.J. Barner, guard Trevor Keegan, linebacker Michael Barrett, offensive tackle LaDarius Henderson, Edge Jaylen Harrell and Wide receiver Cornelius Johnson. One Michigan State player was also drafted on Saturday: center Nick Samac.

7:06 p.m.

With the 255th pick in the draft, the Green Bay Packers selected Penn State cornerback Kalen King, who played high school football at Cass Tech.

With the 255th pick in the 2024 #NFLDraft, the #Packers select CB Kalen King from Penn State University!

7:05 p.m.

Michigan Wolverines were selected in back-to-back picks towards the end of the draft, with the Tennessee Titans selecting Jaylen Harrell with pick No. 252 and the Los Angeles Chargers selecting Cornelius Johnson with pick No. 253.

In 36 games across fours seasons with the Wolverines, Harrell recorded 78 tackles, 19.0 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, three passes defended and two forced fumbles. He was a two-time All-Big Ten selection and was an Academic All-Big Ten honoree the last three seasons.

Johnson gets to reunite with his college coach, Jim Harbaugh, with the Los Angeles Chargers. In 61 games across five seasons, Johnson caught 138 passes with 2,038 yards and 14 touchdowns.

6:55 p.m.

With the 249th pick in the draft, the Houston Texans selected Michigan offensive tackle LaDarius Henderson in the seventh round. Henderson played one season with the Wolverines after four seasons with the Arizona State Sun Devils. An All-Big Ten selection (first team by the coaches; second team by the media), Henderson appeared in 14 games at Michigan and started 10 at left tackle.

6:30 p.m.

With the 240th pick in the draft, the Carolina Panthers selected Michigan linebacker Michael Barrett. In 61 games across five seasons with the Wolverines, Barrett racked up 208 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, two picks, four passes defensed, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a touchdown. Barrett is the winningest player in program history, playing in 52 victories for the Wolverines.

LB to close it out.

6:10 p.m.

With the 228th pick in the draft, the Baltimore Ravens selected Michigan State center Nick Samac. The first Spartan off the board, Samac played in 49 games with MSU, including starting 32 games at center.

5:30 p.m.

With the 211st pick in the NFL draft, the Kansas City Chiefs selected Kamal Hadden, a cornerback from Tennessee who is from Ypsilanti and played high school football at River Rouge High School.

Pro Football Focus had Hadden as one of the top rated cornerbacks last season based on their metrics.

5:20 p.m.

With the 210th pick in the NFL Draft, the Lions selected Christian Mahogany, a guard from Boston College, in the sixth round.

According to Pro Football Focus, he only allowed seven QB pressures with the Eagles last season.

4:45 p.m.

With the 193rd pick in the NFL Draft, the New England Patriots selected Tennessee quarterback and former Michigan quarterback Joe Milton.

In 14 games at Michigan, Milton completed 86 of his 152 pass attempts for five touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed 156 yards and three scores. At Tennessee, he was named the 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl MVP and was invited to 2024 Reese's Senior Bowl this spring.

4:35 p.m.

For the third time today, the Detroit Lions traded up with the Philadelphia Eagles to acquire pick no. 189 in the sixth round. With that pick, the Lions selected Mekhi Wingo, a defensive tackle who played one season at Missouri and two with LSU. In three collegiate seasons, Wingo racked up 98 tackles, 13.0 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, an interception, four passes defensed, two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and a touchdown.

The Lions made a trade with the Houston Texans to make the selection, sending picks No. 205 and No. 249 to the Texans for pick No. 189.

Details on our latest swap

3:55 p.m.

With the 172nd pick in the draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Michigan guard Trevor Keegan in the fifth round. A captain on the 2023 team that won the National Championship, Keegan was part of a unit that won back-to-back Joe Moore awards (2021 & 2022), given to the best offensive line in the country. Keegan was a Three-time All-Big Ten selection in his time with the Wolverines.

1:46 p.m.

The Detroit Lions used the 132nd pick to select Utah safety Sione Vaki, who also played running back for the Utes.

He had 51 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, one interception and two pass breakups last season.

On offense, he had 42 rushes for 317 yards and two touchdowns, plus 11 catches for 203 yards and three touchdowns.

1:40 p.m.

The Detroit Lions traded up again into the fourth round, this time with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Detroit acquired picks 132 and 210 and sent picks 164, 201 and a 2025 fourth round pick to the Eagles.

1:25 p.m.

The Detroit Lions selected Giovanni Manu, an offensive tackle from the University of British Columbia.

He's 6-foot-8, 350 pounds and spent four years at UBC.

Draft Room rocking that Dan Campbell 89 today‼️

1:21 p.m.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports the Lions traded their 3rd round pick in 2025 for the Jets' fourth round pick – 126th overall.

1:19 p.m.

The Detroit Lions have traded up into the fourth round with the New York Jets. Detroit now has the 126th pick in the draft.

1:13 p.m.

The Seattle Seahawks drafted Michigan tight end AJ Barner with the 121st pick in the NFL Draft. He becomes the eight Michigan player drafted this year.

12 p.m.

The fourth round of the NFL Draft is officially open.

NFL Chief Football Administration Officer Dawn Aponte said as she opened the final day that there have been 550,000 people who have attended so far.

"We are going to break the all-time draft attendance record here today," Aponte said as she thanked fans and the city.

9 a.m.

Gates officially opened for the draft at 9 a.m. and the rain stopped. Thousands have been flowing in for the draft and people are ready for the final day.

Detroit needs about 100,000 visitors to the final day to break the all-time NFL Draft attendance records. There were 275,000 people on Thursday and 230,000 people on Friday.