Here's a sneak peek as the NFL Draft Experience Fan Festival comes together at Hart Plaza

DETROIT (WXYZ) — As the NFL Draft theater comes together, crews are also working to construct the NFL Draft Experience Fan Festival which will be taking place in Hart Plaza.

Monday, the league gave media a preview of what fans can expect when they open the gates Thursday at noon.

"We’re excited to be in Detroit. We’ve been working on this for several years now, so couldn’t be more momentum around the city and the host club," said Nicki Ewell who is the senior director of events for the NFL. "We wanted the most beautiful backdrop not only for broadcast but for the city. So this is a very complicated build, this is a very disruptive build. We know as it relates to street closures and businesses that it is disruptive but it also is a takeover moment.

WXYZ Nicki Ewell with the NFL gives media a preview of the Fan Festival at Hart Plaza

The festival will include food, drinks and several interactive booths.

At the Vince Lombardi Trophy tent, there will be jerseys on display so fans can take photos in front of them.

There will also be autographs from players and legends like Amon-Ra St. Brown, Barry Sanders and Calvin Johnson. Fans will also get an up close look at every single Super Bowl ring from years past. The ring from 2024 will not be included because they are still in the process of being made and will be presented at a ceremony in June.

VIDEO: Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan shares excitement for NFL Draft

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan shares excitement for NFL Draft

Ewell says there will be a clear bag policy in place and encourages visitors not to bring bags.

"We know there’s a capacity. That’s why it’s first come first serve. The event is also three days. We want to make sure people come down all three days to celebrate if they happen to not be able to get in on Thursday," said Ewell.

Lions fans say they’re excited to see another great player in Honolulu blue and for what the draft is bringing to the city of Detroit.

WXYZ Joshua Evans from Southfield expresses his excitement for the 2024 NFL draft.

"Sometimes I can’t even believe this is Detroit. It’s amazing to be here. To be a part of this. To see the city change in so many ways so quickly. It’s a dream come true," said Joshua Evans who is from Southfield."For the draft, I hope we get a good player. It’s all I could hope for. "

The NFL says one of the most important things for fans planning to enjoy the draft is to download the NFL One pass app and register. The app will produce a QR code that will work as a "ticket" for entry. The QR code is good for all three days of the draft.

Ewell says any fans who forget to register or were unaware will be able to get help at fan experience booths the day of the event.

Click here to download the app on your device.