500K+ people in 2 days: Detroit could break the NFL Draft attendance record on Sunday

(WXYZ) — For the second straight night, Detroiters have showed up for the NFL Draft. At 6:40 p.m. the NFL said the maximum capacity has been hit for the draft and that general admission has been paused.

On Thursday, Detroit broke the attendance record for the first day of the NFL Draft with more than 275,000 people attending day one.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said that 230,000 people are there for night two, and that Detroit is only 100,000 people away from breaking the all-time NFL Draft attendance record set by Nashville in 2019.

Officials are encouraging people to visit nearby bars or other Draft Day in the D events at Downtown Detroit parks.

Full coverage of the NFL Draft here and watch more of our draft coverage below.

Taking on the Detroit Lions Fan Experience at Hart Plaza

Businesses see boost during NFL Draft, some struggling to keep up with demand