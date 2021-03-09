Lions choose not to use franchise tag on Kenny Golladay

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions did not use the franchise tag on wide receiver Kenny Golladay. That means the wide receiver will head to free agency.

The news comes after Adam Schefter reported Monday that Golladay and the Lions had serious talks last year and Golladay turned down a contract that could've paid him around $18 million to $19 million a year.

It isn't clear if the team plans to use the franchise tag on another player.

Golladay, 27, played in just five games last season due to injuries, but was one of the team's leading wide receivers the year before, playing in all 16 games.

He had 65 catches for 1,190 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2019.

