Lions defense a work in progress, has nowhere to go but up

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Defensively, the Detroit Lions have nowhere to go but up as head coach Dan Campbell prepares for his first season.

Last year’s squad finished last in the NFL in both points (519) and yards (6,716) allowed, the worst marks in the franchise’s 91-year history.

The transformation is underway under new defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who's tasked with developing the Lions’ young secondary.

The Lions defense is transitioning to a 3-4 scheme this year and the players are already developing a camaraderie.